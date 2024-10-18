Joe Biden Looks Completely Lost in Berlin – Cannot Even Take a Photo Without Looking Weird …Never Forget that the Fake News Lied About His Mental State!

What an embarrassment for the United States and for all of the Western leaders who have coddled and ignored Joe Biden’s diminished mental state.

They all look weak.

Joe Biden is in Germany today meeting with German and French leaders to promote the Ukraine War and to discuss the future of “democracy.”

Biden promoted the war with German Chancellor Ola Scholz, “We must sustain our resolve, or effort and our support, I know the cost is heavy.”

At one point, the group took photos, and Joe Biden looked completely lost. Biden shuffled out for the photo and pointed at the ground.

Via RNC Research.

Biden’s brain is completely cooked — he can’t even take a photo without getting confused. His obvious decline was covered up by Kamala for years in her sick, twisted pursuit of power. pic.twitter.com/zCwLMGRuyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2024

Is there any doubt left that this man should be in a nursing home? He has no idea what he’s doing.

Democrats and the fake news media defended Joe Biden’s mental acuity for years when it was obvious to everyone that the man was in severe mental decline.

The legacy media fumed in February when the Special Counsel did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for deliberately mishandling classified documents in his possession. Special Counsel Hur described Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

It was not until Biden’s debate with Trump that the media knew they could no longer hide the lie that Joe Biden had his wits about him. Democrats dumped him for Kamala a couple weeks later in a secret coup. The fake news media gladly accepted this extraordinary development.