Jill Biden Shows Up to White House Halloween Celebration Dressed as a Giant Panda (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Jill Biden in panda costume at White House Halloween celebration

Dr. Jill showed up to the White House Halloween celebration on Wednesday night dressed as a panda.

“On Wednesday, October 30th, the President and First Lady are hosting a Halloween event that will welcome local students and military-connected children to the White House for trick-or-treating. A teacher for 40 years, including years spent as a reading specialist, First Lady Jill Biden created this year’s theme, “Hallo-READ!,” with the White House’s festive décor featuring famous literary tales and spooky story time. Dr. Biden’s theme encourages families and children to once again grab a flashlight, pick out their favorite Halloween book, and relish in the spooktacular thrill of reading together,” the White House said in a statement.

“Children will trick-or-treat along the South Lawn of the White House up to the South Portico to receive both candy and books from the President and First Lady, as well as other White House friends and neighbors,” the White House.

Approximately 8,000 guests participated in this year’s Halloween celebration at the White House.

Dr. Jill looked like a furry.

Joe held Jill Biden’s panda paw as he walked out to greet the children.

WATCH:

Biden was up to his old tricks and bit a baby on Wednesday night.

Biden bites baby at Halloween party
