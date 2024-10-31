JD Vance Tells Joe Rogan What He Did After Trump Was Shot, “I Go Home and Load All My Guns”

Vice Presidential Candidate Sen. JD Vance, in a sit-down interview with Joe Rogan, revealed how he first reacted after finding out President Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Vance’s interview with Rogan was released on Thursday afternoon, and it has already garnered nearly 1 million views within two hours of being up.

During one part of the interview, Vance shared his initial reaction to President Trump getting shot and revealed that Trump was going to announce JD Vance as his VP pick in Butler.

Vance shared when he was discussing with Trump when he would announce his VP pick, “Trump looked at one of his staff members and said, “Actually, wouldn’t it really set the world ablaze if we just did it today? So why don’t you come up with me and make the announcement in Butler?”

Trump later changed his mind and told Vance, “I’m not going to do it up there. We have to prepare for it better.”

The U.S. Senator, when talking about the Trump assassination attempt, told Rogan, “I thought they had killed him because when you first see the video, he grabs his ear, and then he goes down.”

“At first, I was so pissed, but then I went into like fight or flight mode with my kids. We were at a mini golf place in Cincinnati, Ohio. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home, and load all my guns. And basically, stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it.”

Per The Cincinnati Enquirer:

When former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, JD Vance, his soon-to-be running mate, was mini-golfing with his family in Cincinnati. Vance, who lives in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, told the story on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” on Thursday. “I actually thought they had killed him because when you first see the video he grabs his ear and then he goes down,” Vance recalled after seeing the video of Trump’s July 13 rally. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they just killed him.'” After seeing the video, the Ohio senator said he brought his family back to their Cincinnati home and grabbed his guns. “At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode with my kids… We were at a mini golf place in Cincinnati, Ohio. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns. And basically stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it,” he said.

