JD Vance Gives Stellar Answers at Moms for America Town Hall in Pennsylvania (Video)

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Senator J.D. Vance continues to shine on the campaign trail. In an appearance Tuesday night at a Moms for America town hall at the Union League Liberty Hill in Montgomery County in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburbs.

Sharing the stage with moms, Vance took questions for almost forty-five minutes.

Vance was given a rock star reception–a striking testament to how he has overcome the vicious media attacks when he was named by President Trump as his running mate in July. The 40-year-old married father of three was eminently relatable to the moms gathered for the town hall.

The Trump campaign posted a couple highlight clips from the Q & A:

“J.D. Vance: “We grew up in a country where we were taught to think of people as people — We have to do is defund CRT and the radical curriculum going into our schools — What real leadership requires is emphasizes our commonality as Americans.”

.@JDVance: “We grew up in a country where we were taught to think of people as people — We have to do is defund CRT and the radical curriculum going into our schools — What real leadership requires is emphasizes our commonality as Americans.” pic.twitter.com/t9sK6VS0nj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

“J.D. Vance’s final message to all the moms: “Get out there and get involved… If you want to take your country back, if you want to teach your kids your own values, if you want to save your children from unsafe neighborhoods… we have to get out there and we have to elect Donald Trump.”

.@JDVance‘s final message to all the moms: “Get out there and get involved… If you want to take your country back, if you want to teach your kids your own values, if you want to save your children from unsafe neighborhoods… we have to get out there and we have to elect Donald… pic.twitter.com/0jsQCJKa7T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Video of the complete town hall cued to the introduction of Vance. Scroll back for more of the Moms for America program.

Paul Villarreal posted a summary of the questions:

What are the biggest differences for you in the three months since you were named the VP nominee by President Trump?; How have things been for your wife since you were picked?;

What changed for you in your opinion of Trump? (Vance was initially not a fan);

What will Trump do to restructure FEMA and rebuild western North Carolina?;

What will Trump do to protect the rights of families of homicide victims?;

How fast can we reduce prices and have a normal economy again?;

What will Trump do to uphold my parental rights?;

How can we improve the process to legally immigrate to the USA?;

How can we improve education for children to help prevent drug problems?;

How would Trump work on the issue of medical resources being strained because of the influx of illegal immigrants?;

How would Trump handle the matters of CRT, DEI and etc., that are taught to kids?

FULL EVENT Senator JD Vance town hall with Moms for America tonight in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. Questions asked: * What are the biggest differences for you in the three months since you were named the VP nominee by President Trump? * How have things been for your wife… pic.twitter.com/o6mOhJEGUE — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) October 16, 2024

One answer stood out, though they were all outstanding. A mother who lost her son to fentanyl asked Vance about how to reach and educate children to protect them from the deadly plague of drugs.

(Lightly edited transcript via YouTube.)