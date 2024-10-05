JD Vance Calls Out Kamala Harris at Butler, PA Rally-“Donald Trump took a Bullet for Democracy – What the Hell Have You Done?” (VIDEO)

JD Vance addressed the massive crowd of Patriots in Butler, PA on Saturday. This was the exact site that President Trump nearly lost his life on July 13th of this year.

JD received a very warm welcome when he came out on stage to talk to the American people.

Watch:

U.S. Sen. JD Vance takes the stage in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/ShwB5J0dVm — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 5, 2024

JD confidently told the crowd that despite an assassination attempt in July, we won’t be intimidated.

“84 days ago of course, on this very field, an assassin tried to fill our hearts with terror. But we are here to say we can’t be intimidated, we cannot be stopped, we won’t be denied, and we will Make America Great Again, and we’re gonna do it together!” Vance said.

The crowd erupted with chants of, “USA, USA, USA, USA!”

Watch:

“We cannot be intimidated, we cannot be stopped, we won’t be denied, and we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” — Sen. JD Vance in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/z6I5ARPE3H — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 5, 2024

JD called out the left for their rhetoric of hatred toward President Trump even after he almost lost his life to an assassin’s bullet.

“Even after that terrible assassination attempt that took one man’s life and nearly took many others. They continue to use dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric. The media has continued to call Donald Trump, the guy who actually won his primary, a threat to democracy,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris said that he was attacking the “foundations of our democracy.” I think you all will join me in saying to Kamala Harris how dare you talk about threats to democracy. Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy, what the hell have you done?” Vance said calling out Kamala.

The crowd chanted, “USA, USA, USA, USA!”

Watch:

“Donald Trump took a BULLET for democracy.” — Sen. JD Vance in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/h0q0dFSH99 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 5, 2024

Trump/Vance 2024!