Jaguar Wright Drops Bombshell Allegations on Piers Morgan Show: Labels Jay-Z a ‘Monster’ Like Diddy — Claims Hundreds of Jay-Z’s Victims Are Ready to Speak Against Him and Beyoncé

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, controversial R&B singer Jaguar Wright made shocking allegations against two of the most powerful figures in the music industry: Shawn Corey Carter, also known as Jay-Z, and his wife, Beyoncé.

Wright, who first rose to prominence working with The Roots and Jay-Z, has long been vocal about what she describes as the “dark side” of the music world.

Wright did not hold back, labeling Jay-Z a “monster” akin to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing a sex trafficking investigation.

In 2022, Wright publicly accused “Diddy” and claimed to have attended his parties, where she witnessed the events firsthand.

She now claims that there are hundreds of victims ready to come forward with harrowing stories about Jay-Z and Beyoncé, accusing the power couple of maintaining control over people against their will.

Jaguar Wright: You want to know why there’s no vindication for me? Because for four years, I’ve been screaming not just about Diddy, but that Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters, and the victim-making machine kept going on. Piers Morgan: Jay-Z has been notable by his silence since these charges were brought against Diddy. Why do you think that is? Jaguar Wright: Because that’s what he does. He starts little fires everywhere and forces everyone involved to carry water while he sneaks away without a response. That changes now. Shawn, you must respond. You have no choice. Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert [R.] Kelly, Sean [Diddy] Combs—they all have one person in common, professionally and privately: Shawn Carter [Jay Z] . This has been a fist of tyranny punching through our culture and society for decades. It must stop. Piers Morgan: There’s been a lot of talk about cruelty-free artistry. There’s also been a lot of rumors about what has happened in the rap world, especially allegations that the misogyny in the lyrics reflects a general misogyny toward women outside of music. And that seems to have been borne out by these charges against Diddy. If he’s found guilty of all this, he’s never coming out of prison. How dangerous do you think he is as a person? Jaguar Wright: I think he’s one of the most dangerous people I’ve ever met… Everyone knew he was the devil, and he’s been the devil for 30 years. He’s been covered and protected… He was selected to be the demon he is, to keep the culture in line so the industry could continue to exploit it for all of its precious jewels. The list of lost souls is ridiculous, and everyone knows Diddy was chosen for this job.

During the interview, Wright also accused Jay-Z of orchestrating efforts to eliminate controversial figures like R. Kelly. According to her, Jay-Z played a crucial role in the #MeToo movement’s takedown of R. Kelly, not for justice but to protect his own interests.

Jaguar Wright: The #MeToo movement was a ruse, a setup, a scam. I’m saying that publicly now. Dream Hampton spearheaded the #SurvivingRKelly campaign, which fueled the #MeToo campaign. And that was all funded by Shawn Carter to make sure Robert Kelly went to jail. …They were able to gather all those witnesses because Jay-Z was there with Robert Kelly… It’s insane that people refuse to see what’s right in front of them. If the #MeToo movement were real, why aren’t they speaking out now? They’ve been very quiet during the downfall of these predators—maybe they’re all on vacation. Piers Morgan: If this goes to court, Jaguar, do you think the world will be shocked by what comes out? Jaguar Wright: Oh, absolutely. I just don’t know why they would be. It’s been happening in front of everyone’s faces for decades.

Wright also claimed to have spoken with “hundreds” of victims, stating she currently assists three individuals who are willing to testify against both Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

She alleged that Beyoncé has been complicit in her husband’s actions, engaging in behavior that she described as “nasty.”

Piers Morgan: How many victims potentially do you think there could be? Jaguar Wright: Thousands… I've talked to hundreds who I still help myself. I have three victims right now who are willing to give testimony about not only what Mr. Carter has done to them, but also about his wife. They're a nasty little couple. They do nasty things.

WATCH:

Disclaimer: The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Jay-Z for comment regarding the allegations made by Jaguar Wright through his social media channels. TGP is open to any response from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, or their representatives regarding the allegations. We encourage them to share their perspective and respond to these claims.