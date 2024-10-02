J.D. Vance Educates Tim Walz When He Claims People Have to Trust the Experts: ‘They Were Wrong’ (VIDEO)

by

J.D. Vance is doing a fantastic job in the vice presidential debate tonight.

At one point where Tim Walz said that Americans need to trust the experts, Vance called him out on it, reminding him how many times the ‘experts’ have been wrong.

The ‘experts’ told us to ship jobs overseas, for example.

Watch this moment. This is fantastic:

People on Twitter/X are impressed with Vance’s performance in this debate.

He is exceeding expectations.

