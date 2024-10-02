J.D. Vance Educates Tim Walz When He Claims People Have to Trust the Experts: ‘They Were Wrong’ (VIDEO)

J.D. Vance is doing a fantastic job in the vice presidential debate tonight.

At one point where Tim Walz said that Americans need to trust the experts, Vance called him out on it, reminding him how many times the ‘experts’ have been wrong.

The ‘experts’ told us to ship jobs overseas, for example.

Watch this moment. This is fantastic:

Absolutely BRUTAL exchange for Tim Walz. JD Vance absolutely shoved him into a locker #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/jcxPA0ClaZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2024

People on Twitter/X are impressed with Vance’s performance in this debate.

JD Vance was an absolutely phenomenal VP pick. I can’t believe this was ever even a question — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 2, 2024

You’re all seeing why JD Vance was my only choice ever for VP. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) October 2, 2024

Imagine how mystifying it must be for the normal American who has heard from the Dems that JD Vance is “weird” only to turn on the debate and see this totally calm, cool, well spoken and eloquent guy. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 2, 2024

He is exceeding expectations.