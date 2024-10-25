IT’S OVER: In Huge Blow to Kamala Harris, the Washington Post Won’t Endorse a Presidential Candidate For First Time Since 1980s After Tense Meeting with Editor – BEZOS KILLED ENDORSEMENT

In a huge blow to Kamala Harris, the Washington Post will not be making an endorsement in this year’s presidential race.

This is the first time the newspaper has not made an endorsement in a presidential race since the 1980s.

According to NPR, there was a tense meeting with the editorial staff on Friday morning.

“The decision was revealed in a tense meeting with people on the editorial staff,” NPR reported.

“And it arrives at a time of heightened concern over whether news outles are pulling their punches in order to appease Trump in final days of a neck and neck presidential race agst VP Harris MORE,” NPR said.

It is being reported that the call to not endorse any presidential candidate may have come down from Jeff Bezos and CEO Will Lewis carried out the order.

“I’m told by person with direct knowledge that [WaPo editor David] Shipley implies that Bezos ordered the decision and Lewis carried it out,” NPR reported.

British publisher/CEO Will Lewis wrote in an op-ed Friday: “We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

Or perhaps the Kamala Harris titanic is sinking and WaPo doesn’t want to go down with the ship?

Far-left Los Angeles Times, California’s largest newspaper, also turned its back on Kamala Harris, refusing to endorse her in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

This stunning break from tradition marks a sharp shift for the paper, which has consistently endorsed Democrat candidates, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

