IT BEGINS: Columnist Wonders if Democrats Would Have Been Better Off to Stick With Joe Biden

How worried are Democrats about the 2024 election? So worried that one columnist is already wondering aloud if they would have been better off sticking with the mentally compromised President Joe Biden as their candidate.

Lots of people predicted that a column just like this would be written at some point, but no one expected it this soon.

This is a calm preview of the utter chaos and infighting that will take place among Democrats if Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris in the election, which more and more people are beginning to expect.

Harlan Ullman writes at The Hill:

What if Joe Biden was the better candidate all along? With the Nov. 5 election just over a fortnight away, here is an intriguing thought experiment. By most accounts, the election is still a horse race too close to call. But although Vice President Kamala Harris quickly assumed the presidential mantle from Joe Biden and put in place an impressive start-up, October has not been particularly kind to her. Donald Trump has closed the electoral gaps, and some believe he is actually leading. No matter who wins, we have to ask: Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years? Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw? And whether Harris loses or wins, some will ask whether Biden might still have been a better candidate.

The tweet promoting this story is getting positively roasted on Twitter/X:

If Trump wins, or more importantly wins big, lots of Democrats will turn on each other and it will not be pretty.