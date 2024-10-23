IS NEW MEXICO IN PLAY? Republicans Spending Big Money on Ads to Flip Longtime Democrat Stronghold

The Republican party is spending money on ads in New Mexico. New Mexico.

Like Nevada and Virginia, New Mexico has not voted Republican in a presidential election since the 2004 election of George W. Bush.

Trump is not necessarily surging in the polls there, but he is competitive and it’s a border state. The thing to remember is that the GOP would not be spending money on ads there if they thought Trump had no chance of winning the state.

The New York Post reports:

Republicans spend big on Spanish-language ads in New Mexico, with hopes ‘Trump could change’ 20-year blue streak Republicans believe they can win New Mexico for the first time in 20 years — and conservative advocacy groups are spending big on Spanish-language commercials for the last two weeks of the election. “New Mexico is the dark horse this presidential cycle,” Jay McClesky, a longtime political strategist for Republicans in the state, told The Post. “New Mexico hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate in 20 years but Trump could change that.” Sources say groups including the conservative advocacy group Election Freedom, as well as RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again PAC, have ramped up their advertising efforts for a final push. Election Freedom’s $5 million ad blitz is primarily going to pay for Spanish language ads that highlight how Kamala Harris and New Mexico’s Democratic senator Martin Heinrich have created inflation and allowed a surge in illegal immigration as crime rises — two issues voters in New Mexico overwhelmingly say they are focused on. “President Trump is making huge inroads with Hispanic voters and is actually leading among Hispanic men in multiple internal polls,” McClesky said.

Could this really happen? could Trump flip New Mexico?

New Mexico is within the margin of error for Trump… It would be first Republican to win the presidential race in NM in 20 years. It’s happening… History is meant to be broken! pic.twitter.com/bvaqPk9wDC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2024

New Mexico Could Be ‘Dark Horse’ in 2024 Election | Breitbart News New Mexico could very well be the dark horse this election cycle as trends seem to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. New Mexico has not largely been on the radar for Republicans as much as the main… pic.twitter.com/uIkENoSjw8 — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) October 22, 2024

This would be a huge win for Trump and the country. New Mexico has the chance to shock the rest of the nation, in a good way.

