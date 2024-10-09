An Interview with SAL GRECO: The Man Who Uncovered NYC Corruption at the Top

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Former NYPD officer Sal Greco is the man who uncovered massive corruption in NYC at the top.

Sal Greco was a hard working NYPD officer with an unblemished record. Then he met Roger Stone.

Greco’s friendship with Stone began when Stone was being punished in a DC court because of his friendship with President Trump. Stone endured harassment from the corrupt Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson who ignored evidence, jury bias and placed an unconstitutional gag order on Stone in her effort to put Stone in prison.

Stone was convicted and sentenced in Jackson’s kangaroo court and then pardoned by President Trump.

Greco’s sin was knowing Roger Stone and the NYPD removed him from the department as a result. The NYPD claimed Greco was affiliated with a felon and Greco lost his career occupation.

That’s when Greco went after the corruption in NYC.

With Greco’s help, we reported a number of top New York officials connected with criminals. From Letitia James to Mayor Eric Adams they all are running with the same corrupt crowd.

Day after day, with Greco’s help we were uncovering massive corruption at the top of New York City and New York politics.

These reports were on target, and now less than a year later, the criminals at the top of the NYC political empire are going down.

Greco put the following together to explain the history and recent happenings in NYC.

Multiple officials in the Adams administration resigned on the same day, with rumored looming indictments pending over many heads coming from the EDNY, with an interview with Joe Hoft all on the latest edition of The Sal Greco Show! ️https://t.co/gGbdXxv63s — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) October 8, 2024

Here is a list of additional articles published with the help of Sal Greco.

https://joehoft.com/new-york-exclusive-part-ii-corrupt-ny-ag-letitia-james-nyc-mayor-adams-and-police-commissioner-caban-all-aligned-with-drugs-and-corruption/

https://joehoft.com/new-york-exclusive-part-iii-corrupt-ny-ag-letitia-james-is-connected-to-castro-loving-drug-pushing-organized-crime-related-bronx-businessman/

NEW YORK EXCLUSIVE – PART IV: NYC Mayor Adams Shuts Down Task Force to Protect Letitia James’s Castro-Loving, Drug and Organized Crime Related Bronx Businessman | Joe Hoft

Now thanks to Sal Greco, the criminals running the city of New York and the state of New York have been outed. They are jumping ship like pirates in a hurricane.