Insurance Fraud Attempt Caught on Camera in Queens, New York — Car Reverses to Stage Collision and Fake Injuries

A woman captured a brazen attempt at deception on her dashcam while driving on the Belt Parkway in Queens, New York.

The incident occurred on October 16, 2024, and was shared widely on social media, drawing attention to the growing trend of fraudulent accidents aimed at manipulating insurance claims.

The video was posted on TikTok by Ashpia Natasha, who shared her terrifying experience while driving eastbound on the Belt Parkway toward the Southern State Parkway.

According to Ashpia, the fraudulent act began when a silver Honda cut her off and suddenly slammed on its brakes, seemingly hoping she would rear-end the vehicle.

When Ashpia managed to avoid a collision, the driver of the Honda reversed into her car, creating a crash.

“The silver Honda (LBB 8917) was in the middle lane, and they cut me off and slammed on the brakes coming to a full stop hoping I would hit them,” Ashpia explained in her TikTok post.

“I did not hit their car and because of that they reversed into my car for collision and acted as if they were injured while coming out of their vehicle. I believe the intention was to say I hit their car for insurance fraud purposes.”

As the incident unfolded, the video revealed more suspicious behavior.

The original driver discreetly slipped into a red Kia SUV that had been following closely behind. The Kia then fled the scene with the driver inside.

“They had a tarp covering the rear windshield which fell off once they hit my car. You can see the driver is a male wearing a hat and you can see him switching to the passenger seat as well as the movement of the car before anyone gets out. The first three passengers exit the car pretending to be hurt, while the fourth passenger who was driving slips out through the passenger seat and gets into a second vehicle.”

“That second vehicle was a red KIA SUV (KJH 3340) which was following me from behind and keeping distance so they wouldn’t slam into me. The red KIA drove around and picked up the driver to get away. The remaining three people’s demeanor changed once one of them noticed the dashcam. They only came out of the car with their phones ready to record the damage to both cars,” Ashpia added.

Ashpia said that the suspects requested her insurance information before hastily leaving the scene.

Natasha, understandably shaken, contacted the police immediately, only to be told that officers no longer respond to accidents unless there are injuries, and that the parties involved are willing to exchange information.

“I did not realize at the time that the driver switched and left in another car or that it was a set-up as I was driving by myself, and everything happened so fast,” she added.

