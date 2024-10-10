Indiana Teacher and Democrat County Chair Arrested For Masturbating in Front of His Students

A teacher and Democratic Party official in Indiana has been charged and arrested with masturbating in front of his students.

According to court filings obtained by The Commercial Review, 37-year-old Joel Bowers allegedly masturbated under his desk while teaching in April of this year.

A 14-year-old girl who witnessed the incident told law enforcement Bowers “would not get out of his seat and didn’t tell us to do anything.”

“There was white stuff on his pants and he would not get up for anything. He had his hand down there and was sweating but it was cold in his room,” she explained.

“His hands was down there but when someone went up there he would wipe his hand off with paper towel.”

Students who witnessed Bowers pleasuring himself captured the incident on camera and submitted it to investigators. The footage purportedly shows him looking at his phone while engaging in the act.

BREAKING: Former chairman of the Jay County Democratic Party in Indiana arrested and charged for inappropriate conduct in front of minors. Joel Bowers, who was also a teacher, allegedly m*sturb*ted in front of students in the classroom and sent photos of his p*n*s to someone who… pic.twitter.com/sfqith6aDX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2024

Bowers is also facing allegations of sharing photos of his penis with a 15-year-old on Snapchat. He was put on administrative leave from his teaching job back in April when investigations began and has since resigned.

When questioned by investigators, Bowers claimed that the stains on his pants were caused by paint and he did not realize the individual was underage.

According to his Facebook page, Bowers also worked as the Chairperson for the Jay County Democratic Party, a position which he said was about “advocating for progress and compassion.”

He was arrested by authorities this week and charged with Performance Before a Minor That Is Harmful to Minors and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors on October 1st.

If convicted of these Level 6 felonies, he could face between six months to two and a half years in prison.

He has since been released on a $3,000 bond, while his mugshot has been released to the public.