The Incredible Shrinking Premier: After ‘Freebies’, Subsidy Cuts for Pensioners and Release of Dangerous Prisoners, British PM Keir Starmer Sees ‘Historic’ Popularity Fall

After winning the British elections in a landslide, Prime Minister Keir Starmer embarked on a journey of self-destruction of his popularity that has turned out historic in its unprecedented scope.

By demented policies and questionable practices, from taking endless freebies from a shady peer to taking down Shakespeare’s portrait from his office’ s wall, from cutting vital fuel benefices from pensioners to releasing dangerous criminals from jail – it’s pure horror.

So, it’s not surprising that Starmer have now suffered the biggest fall in approval rating for a new British PM in the modern era.

The Telegraph reported:

“Sir Keir’s approval rating was at a high of plus 11 in July after Labour won the election with a landslide 174-seat majority – the biggest in 25 years – according to the poll, by More in Common. But by this month, ahead of Rachel Reeves’ Budget on Wednesday, his personal rating has fallen to -38 – a net drop of 49.”

Starmer is now below former PM Rishi Sunak’s rating of -31.

This is much worse than Tony Blair, David Cameron or Boris Johnson.

“Luke Tryl, the executive director of More in Common, said the collapse in Sir Keir’s approval rating was ‘unprecedented’ compared with other prime ministers in the modern era.”

The electorate has become more volatile over the past couple of decades.

“Two key issues had also played badly in terms of the public’s perception of the Government, said Mr. Tryl. ‘If you ask what people have noticed, by a country mile it is the decision on the winter fuel allowance and the early release of prisoners’, he explained.”

The actions of the ‘King of Freebies’ Starmer also weighs on the voters.

His government is experienced as ‘more like the same’.

“Two thirds – 66 per cent – said things were getting worse, while only nine per cent said things were getting better. Twenty-one per cent said things were ‘staying about the same’.”

