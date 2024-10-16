“I Thought Your Mother Was the Cat’s Meow… She Would Flirt with Me…” – Bill Clinton Delivers Bizarre Eulogy at Memorial Service for Ethel Kennedy (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton cracked a few awkward jokes as he attended the memorial service for Ethel Kennedy on Wednesday.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, passed away last week. She was 96.

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service and delivered remarks.

WATCH:

Clinton delivered a bizarre eulogy.

“I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways,” Bill Clinton said to laughs.

Clinton cracked a joke about the size of Ethel Kennedy’s family. She had 11 children.

“I remember once I said ‘you know we’re not at replacement population anymore and all the politics are anti-immigrant, what are we gonna do?'” Clinton said.

“We need more people like you,” Clinton said referring to Ethel Kennedy’s large family.

WATCH: