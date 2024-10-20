House Intel Chair Mike Turner Slams Biden-Harris Regime for Failing to Brief Congress on North Korean Troop Movements into Russia, Demands Red Line Against Ukraine Aggression

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) delivered a scathing rebuke of the Biden-Harris Administration, accusing it of failing to provide Congress with critical intelligence on the recent movement of North Korean troops into Russian territory.

Turner issued a letter to Joe Biden demanding immediate action and transparency as tensions escalate over North Korea’s growing military involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Turner expressed deep concerns over reports that North Korea has mobilized thousands of soldiers in support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, calling the situation a “dangerous and extreme escalation.”

Chairman Turner emphasized that the Biden administration has kept Congress in the dark, neglecting to brief key intelligence and defense committees about the alarming developments.

In his letter to the president, Turner cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent warnings at NATO headquarters, where Zelenskyy alerted world leaders that North Korea has deployed roughly 10,000 troops prepared to join Russia’s fight against Ukraine.

Zelensky seems to have lost control, now accusing North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China of joining forces against Ukraine. He’s issued an ultimatum: either Ukraine becomes a NATO member or it’s armed with nuclear weapons. NATO Secretary General Rutte has confirmed that Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/r10XPDPXt3 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 17, 2024

Read the letter below:

Dear President Biden, According to news reports, at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned, “We know about 10,000 soldiers of North Korea … are preparing to (start) fighting against us. This is really an urgent thing, I spoke about it with the United States, I spoke about it with all the leaders.” Public reports from Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence agencies detail possible movement of North Korean troops on Russian naval vessels this month. The administration has not briefed the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence or the House Armed Services Committee of any assessments by U.S. intelligence agencies or the Department of Defense regarding these troop movements. These troop movements, if true, are alarming and are an extreme escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. They require an immediate response from the United States and our NATO allies to avoid a widening conflict. North Korean troops, either attacking Ukraine from Russian territory or entering into Ukrainian territory, must be a red line for the United States and NATO. Your administration must make that absolutely clear and unequivocal. Due to the urgency of this matter, I call for an immediate classified briefing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning the possible engagement of North Korean troops in a potentially escalating and broadening Ukrainian conflict.

Why has the Biden-Harris Administration failed to actively brief Congress about the movement of North Korean troops into Russia? Today, I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that his administration give @HouseIntel answers and that the use of North Korean troops against… pic.twitter.com/7wKUHj6iWj — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence agencies have corroborated the growing threat, reporting that North Korea has already shipped 1,500 special forces soldiers to Russia, with plans to send as many as 12,000 troops to support the Kremlin, according to far-left CNN.

This development follows earlier reports of North Korean military units being transported via Russian naval ships, while Russian transport planes continue to shuttle between Vladivostok and Pyongyang. According to South Korean officials, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has personally inspected many of these forces.

The GOP leadership is now pressing Biden to take swift and decisive action before it’s too late.