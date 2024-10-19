House Democrats Unleash Attack on Trump with Less Than 3 Weeks to Election Day, Accuse Him of Overcharging Secret Service to Stay at His Hotel During Presidency

House Democrats are so desperate to derail Trump’s momentum going into the 2024 election that they released a report on Friday accusing him of overcharging Secret Service agents to stay at his hotel in DC during his time in office.

The latest attack on Trump is old recycled news.

House Democrats have repeatedly accused Trump of violating the emoluments clause and overcharging Secret Service agents to stay at his (now sold) Trump Hotel DC.

Democrat lawmakers had to go back to 2017 to attack Trump.

CBS News reported:

In a report released Friday morning, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee allege that newly obtained records show then-President Donald Trump overcharged the U.S. Secret Service for rooms at his former hotel in Washington, D.C., during his presidency. The committee Democrats accuse Trump of deliberately charging the Secret Service “exorbitant rates,” far above what other similar rooms cost, when agents stayed at the hotel as the protective detail for Trump family members. In a 58-page investigative report, the committee Democrats argue, “The Secret Service charges associated with Eric Trump’s stays at just the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., demonstrate clearly that former President Trump’s D.C. hotel treated stays by Trump family members as the ultimate government ATM withdrawal opportunity.” Hotel billing records from the Trump D.C. hotel, which closed in May 2022 and reopened under new ownership as the Waldorf-Astoria, were obtained by the committee after legal challenges against Mazars USA, which was Trump’s accounting firm. The committee Democrats said the records include billing information from only 12 months of room rentals at the Trump Hotel, from September 2017 through August 2018. The report said the records show Secret Service paid more expensive prices — with taxpayer funding — than customers who reserved similar rooms on the same nights.

For years Trump endured judicial harassment after rabid Democrats lawmakers and attorneys general of DC and Maryland sued him over 6 years ago because foreign government officials stayed at Trump’s DC hotel.

The emoluments clause is a provision that bars US presidents from accepting gifts from foreign governments without permission from Congress first.

Loser Democrat lawmakers, who couldn’t even run a successful lemonade stand, targeted Trump and accused him of violating the very rarely litigated emoluments clause of the US Constitution by claiming his luxury hotels which are blocks from the White House was evidence Trump was receiving benefits.

In 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed emoluments clause lawsuits against Donald Trump.

In an order that was issued with no dissent, the highest court of the land instructed lower courts to toss out opinions against Trump since he is no longer in office.

Every time a lawsuit is dismissed, the Democrats either file a new lawsuit or harass Trump with a new report full of lies.