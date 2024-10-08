HORROR: Ecuadorian Migrant Arrested for Assaulting One-Year-Old Girl, Leaving Toddler with Head Injuries

An Ecuadorian man was arrested in Barcelona after brutally assaulting a one-year-old girl in front of her parents.

The shocking act was caught on video allegedly by a relative of the family, who began recording when the man first started intimidating the group.

The family, French tourists with a young child, were enjoying a Sunday afternoon in Montjuïc Park when they encountered the unprovoked aggression.

In the video, the man is seen yelling at the parents and hurling threats in Spanish, warning, “Or I’ll kill your daughter right now,” according to Spanish news media.

Moments later, he delivered a vicious slap to the innocent baby, leaving her screaming in pain.

In response, the baby’s father swiftly picked her up and moved away, appearing unsure of the situation due to the language barrier but keenly aware of the risk.

Meanwhile, the woman recording the incident could be heard pleading with the man to leave, calling out, “Are you crazy? Go away!”

After striking the child, the man continued to hurl insults, pounding his chest in a display of intimidation. Shockingly, after his threats and actions, the attacker walked away without remorse, muttering profanities.

Import slaps a baby who’s walking with their grandparents in a park! Mass deportations ASAP! pic.twitter.com/TQPDdvmTNK — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 7, 2024

The assailant was soon arrested by local law enforcement, the Mossos d’Esquadra, following reports that he had already assaulted three other individuals that day, including a 60-year-old man left with cuts and bruises across his face and body, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities identified the attacker using the video footage and witness accounts, leading to his arrest.

The suspect will appear in court Tuesday.