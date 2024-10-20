HORROR: 7 People Killed in Freak Accident After Ferry Dock in Georgia Collapses

Seven people were killed after a ferry dock on Georgia’s Sapelo Island collapsed on Saturday.

According to reports, at least 20 people were on the dock as crowds gathered to celebrate its Gullah-Geechee community of black slave descendants when it collapsed.

Multiple people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known.

Sapelo Island is approximately 60 miles south of Savannah.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered prayers for the victims.

Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy on Sapelo Island. As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 19, 2024

Fox5 Atlanta reported:

At least seven people were killed Saturday after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia's Sapelo Island, authorities said. Multiple people were taken to hospitals, and crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the McIntosh County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and others were searching the water, according to spokesperson Tyler Jones of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which operates the dock. Jones said a gangway at the dock collapsed and sent people plunging into the water.

