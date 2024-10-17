Model With “MAGA” Face Tattoo Told She Couldn’t Vote With Tattoo Exposed (VIDEO)

Rapper Forgiatto Blow recently uploaded a video on X showing a poll watcher in Fulton County, Georgia, telling him and model Claudia Rose they would be unable to vote if they had a Trump or other Trump-related slogan tattoos exposed.

In the video, Forgiatto Blow asks the poll watcher, “What about me? Can I vote right here with this?”

He then proceeded to show his leg tattoo, which is a portrait of Trump.

The poll watcher answered that if the tattoo wasn’t covered, he would not be able to vote.

Claudia Rose then asked, “If I get a MAGA tattoo and get in on my face right now, am I allowed to vote?”

The poll watcher answered, “You would have to have some way of covering it up.”

Rose then got a MAGA tattoo on her face and later returned to the election site to vote.

WATCH:

Breaking News You Are Not Allowed To Vote If You Have A Political Tattoo Showing Outraged Instagram Model Claudia Rose Tattoos MAGA On Her Face & Returns To The Poles Is This Legal Yes Or No? pic.twitter.com/3RmwTbJrxA — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) October 17, 2024

Many U.S. polling locations prohibit voters from wearing campaign apparel, buttons, stickers, and placards.

Per AJC:

The Secretary of State’s Office says you aren’t allowed to wear anything that promotes a candidate on the ballot, or you won’t be allowed in the polling place. “No person, when within the polling place, shall electioneer or solicit votes for any political party or body or candidate or question, nor shall any written or printed matter be posted within the room,” O.C.G.A. § 21-2-413 and 21-2-414 state. That means you can’t wear a MAGA hat, but you can wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, since BLM isn’t promoting a candidate or statute. However, ““If somebody had a T-shirt on that says ‘Black Lives Matter endorses a candidate that’s on the ballot,’ in that particular election, that would fall into electioneering,” Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie told 11 Alive News.

Tattoos, however, are a different dilemma, and many states don’t have laws regarding tattoos.