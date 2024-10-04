HIS MIND IS GONE: Biden When Asked About Needs of States in Storm Zone: ‘I Didn’t Know Which Storm You’re Talking About’ (VIDEO)

Outside of the White House tonight, Joe Biden was asked what he thinks is needed by the states in the storm zone of Helene. His response was jaw dropping.

After a pause, Biden said “Oh, storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about…” He then claimed that they’re getting everything they need and that they’re very happy.

That must be news to the millions of Americans who are still waiting for a government response as they’re still digging out of the rubble of their former homes or even waiting for rescue from a flood zone.

Watch this. It’s just stunning:

“What do the states in the storm zone need — after what you saw today?” BIDEN: “Oh, storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about…” pic.twitter.com/Yzu74Y9Qkr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2024

The Biden/Harris response to this disaster has been disgraceful. Even the liberal media is starting to slowly admit it.

This is from Reuters:

Hurricane Helene exposes FEMA assistance gap in Appalachian areas As residents of western North Carolina piece together their lives following Hurricane Helene, few will be able to rely on federal flood insurance to help them rebuild. Roughly 1 in 200 single-family homes in the region is covered by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), according to a Reuters analysis of federal government data – a far lower level of coverage than can be found in the coastal and riverside neighborhoods the program was designed to serve. That is because the federal program is focused on the flood risks posed only by rising seas and swelling rivers, not the threat posed by the sort of extreme rainfall brought on by Helene. The storm dumped more than 35 centimeters (14 inches) of rain over three days onto western North Carolina, transforming mountainsides into mudslides and creeks into torrents. “It’s horrendous,” said Aaron Smith, who said he was trying to figure out where to take his family after his home in the hamlet of Bat Cave was destroyed. “I don’t see anything to go back to.”

Anyone who remembers the media coverage following Hurricane Katrina knows that the media is giving Biden and Harris a pass on Helene. It’s an outrage. People need help now.