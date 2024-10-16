Hiring Hollywood Actors to Act Manly in a Harris Commercial is Huge Mistake… Or was it? (VIDEO)

Is Kamala Harris being sabotaged? Nothing seems to make sense anymore. The media, Saturday Night Live, even Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama seem to be actively trying to sink her.

What’s behind her implosion?

Let’s start with Kamala Harris’s man problem.

Pushing transgender woke ideology, coupled with a war on the traditional family along with “toxic masculinity,” is backfiring on the Democrats.

Men don’t trust Kamala anymore, and her alignment with two men who appear to be repressing their true sexuality has her campaign bleeding support from men.

As her campaign implodes, there is growing evidence Harris may be being sabotaged. Her latest commercial profiling phony men seems more like a parody.