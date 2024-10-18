HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Blurts Out “Don’t Jump!” as Reporters Ask Him Questions in Berlin – European Leaders Laugh (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a vanity trip to Berlin, Germany for a summit with European leaders to discuss support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid his never-ending war with Russia.
Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
After sending Ukraine another $425 million military package, Joe Biden urged the European leaders to keep giving aid to Ukraine.
Joe Biden struggled during his meeting with the European leaders. He couldn’t even take a photo without getting confused.
This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up.
WATCH:
Biden's brain is completely cooked — he can't even take a photo without getting confused.
His obvious decline was covered up by Kamala for years in her sick, twisted pursuit of power. pic.twitter.com/zCwLMGRuyY
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2024
At one point Biden blurted out “don’t jump!” as reporters asked him questions.
“What do you hope to achieve today, Mr. President?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.
“Don’t jump!” Biden shouted as the European leaders laughed.
He’s completely shot.
WATCH:
IN BERLIN:
"What do you hope to achieve today, Mr. President?"
BIDEN (cooked): "Don't jump."
Who's running the country? pic.twitter.com/mUrC4byHhC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2024