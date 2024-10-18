HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Blurts Out “Don’t Jump!” as Reporters Ask Him Questions in Berlin – European Leaders Laugh (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a vanity trip to Berlin, Germany for a summit with European leaders to discuss support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid his never-ending war with Russia.

Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After sending Ukraine another $425 million military package, Joe Biden urged the European leaders to keep giving aid to Ukraine.

Joe Biden struggled during his meeting with the European leaders. He couldn’t even take a photo without getting confused.

This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up.

WATCH:

Biden's brain is completely cooked — he can't even take a photo without getting confused. His obvious decline was covered up by Kamala for years in her sick, twisted pursuit of power. pic.twitter.com/zCwLMGRuyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2024

At one point Biden blurted out “don’t jump!” as reporters asked him questions.

“What do you hope to achieve today, Mr. President?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

“Don’t jump!” Biden shouted as the European leaders laughed.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: