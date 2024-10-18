HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Blurts Out “Don’t Jump!” as Reporters Ask Him Questions in Berlin – European Leaders Laugh (VIDEO)

Joe Biden attends European summit in Berlin

Joe Biden took a vanity trip to Berlin, Germany for a summit with European leaders to discuss support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid his never-ending war with Russia.

Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After sending Ukraine another $425 million military package, Joe Biden urged the European leaders to keep giving aid to Ukraine.

Joe Biden struggled during his meeting with the European leaders. He couldn’t even take a photo without getting confused.

This is the decline Kamala Harris covered up.

At one point Biden blurted out “don’t jump!” as reporters asked him questions.

“What do you hope to achieve today, Mr. President?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

“Don’t jump!” Biden shouted as the European leaders laughed.

He’s completely shot.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

