Heritage Foundation Floods NASA With FOIA Requests Over Its Woke Employees’ Internal Discussions About Donald Trump and Elon Musk

All over the Federal Government, a huge number of woke activists are embedded as employees, and their priority is rarely to serve the population as they should, but rather to further their political agendas.

In the once-glorious National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) the situation unfortunately isn´t any different.

Now, it arises that an ‘influential conservative think tank’ has asked NASA to disclose what its employees are discussing internally about billionaire Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Thousands of Freedom of Information requests have been filed by the Heritage Foundation, as part of what one of its executives says is an ongoing push to reveal the ‘Never-Trumpers’ in the agency, and – the executive says – help Trump weed out uncooperative civil servants when he is reelected to the White House in November.

It is never too much to clarify that none of this is being carried out by Donald Trump or with his approval, his campaign has many times stated.

Reuters reported:

“It is also meant to determine, in the conservative group’s view, whether agencies like NASA are thwarting progress for private companies like SpaceX, Musk’s rocket and satellite venture. In an interview, Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation’s investigative unit, argued that NASA and other regulators obstruct innovation because they are distracted by cultural and identity politics. ‘Instead of cool things in space’, Howell said, NASA is ‘doing all this woke stuff on the ground’.”

Needless to say, Reuters needs to quote leftist ‘specialists’ to frame the story in the worst-possible way for Trump. These people say the requests are nothing but a partisan initiative.

The idea, they say, would be to identify civil servants who oppose ‘Trump’s stated plan to appoint Musk as a government efficiency czar’.

Not only that, bu they state that this quest for efficiency is just an excuse ‘to replace federal employees deemed ideologically contrary to his administration’.

Only belatedly in its report, does Reuters admit that ‘there’s no indication that Musk or the Trump campaign have a hand in the Heritage Foundation’s quest for NASA records’.

“Cheryl Warner, a NASA spokesperson, confirmed in an email that the agency had received an ‘unprecedented amount’ of open record requests from the Heritage Foundation, including about 150 requests in a two-day period.

The agency, she said, responds to all such requests ‘on a first come, first serve basis. Our team has been working hard to be responsive as quickly as possible, as required by regulation’, Warner added.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign is unequivocal when he stated that only the candidate and his advisers and ‘NOT any other organization’, represent his proposals for a second term.

“Since Sept. 3, according to records reviewed by Reuters, the Heritage Foundation has filed at least 192 open records requests with NASA. The filings include requests for employee communications that reference either of the two men or Musk companies, including carmaker Tesla and SpaceX, a business that has earned more than $11.8 billion in contract work with the space agency.”

The requests, NASA states, are part of a broader campaign of ‘more than 65,000 requests by the Heritage Foundation’ in recent years.

The institution is allegedly seeking internal discussions about Trump and issues of import to the group.

“Musk has endorsed Trump and is financing a political action committee supporting Republican causes. The tycoon has grown increasingly critical of federal bureaucracy, especially the agencies that regulate SpaceX and his other businesses. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Musk has been financing another conservative political group since at least 2022.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly said he will appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission. Last month on X, Musk wrote: ‘I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises’.”

