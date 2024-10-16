Heartbroken Husband Slams Biden-Harris Regime as Wife Begins 3-Year Federal Sentence for Peacefully Protesting Outside an Abortion Clinic

In a heartbreaking plea to the American public, a devastated husband blasted the Biden-Harris regime after his wife, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, surrendered to federal authorities to begin her three-year prison sentence.

Her crime? Peacefully protesting outside an abortion clinic in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

On July 24th, in a Southern District Court, Judge Rochan handed down the harsh 3-year sentence, making it clear that Bevelyn was to be made an example for others.

“She told me before sentencing that I would not be defined by my sentence, but then proceeded to rip me away from my two-year-old daughter for three years,” Bevelyn said.

“The court disregarded the fact that I’m a young mother and stay-at-home parent. This is nothing short of persecution for standing by my Christian beliefs when it comes to the sanctity of life.”

Bevelyn, who was peacefully protesting outside an abortion clinic, is now appealing her case.

Her legal team put in extensive efforts to file a stay of appeal, allowing her to remain on bail during the appeal process for the sake of her daughter and husband.

Unfortunately, the same judge who sentenced her denied this request. She has been assigned to a federal facility and must report to FCI Aliceville for surrender.

This is my surrender paperwork! I just want you guys to know what the media said about me being violent is a lie! My category of offense is unlawful assembly! Please share this people need to know the truth 41 months, 3 1/2 years for unlawful assembly under the Biden Harris… pic.twitter.com/kXEueW1cvh — Bevelyn Williams (@MrsBevelynW) October 16, 2024

To write her, you can send mail to Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 36475-510, FCI Aliceville 11070 AL-14, Aliceville, AL 35442.

Her husband, Rickey Victory, took to social media to condemn the regime’s actions and to urge Americans to reconsider their votes come election time.

“So right now, I’m about to drive my wife to a federal facility. She has to surrender herself there, and this is due to the Harris-Biden administration. Any husband in this country, anyone who’s married, knows—any mother, any father knows—that a separation from your loved one, especially from a mother and her two-year-old daughter, is dramatic. No person, no American citizen, should have to experience this in this country.”

Rickey continued to express his frustration at the government’s actions.

“Obama has the audacity to speak to Black men and tell them they need to vote for Kamala Harris when her administration has separated me from my wife and my wife from her two-year-old daughter for unlawful assembly. My wife is facing three and a half years for unlawful assembly. And it’s federal time, you all—federal time. It’s devastating for our family, but we’re going to get through this. I want people in this country—mothers, fathers, single fathers, single mothers—to know that this cannot be tolerated.”

He urged fellow Americans to make a stand. Rickey implored viewers to take action at the polls, passionately endorsing Donald Trump.

“You should not vote for Kamala, because voting for Kamala would lead to things like this. It’s unacceptable, and that’s what I have to say. That’s what I have to say regarding that. Trending: Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Admits His DOJ is Working to Jail Trump After the Election (VIDEO) The Biden-Harris administration made me a single father. I always envisioned growing up, being married, and raising my child. And that’s what we did; we did things the right way. Even if you don’t do things the right way, you don’t make someone a single father. You don’t do things like that. And for the fact that Obama is going to lecture Black men and tell them they need to vote for Kamala Harris—this is what she’s doing to Black families in this country. She’s been doing this even in California, if you look at her record. So Americans, go out and vote, but I encourage you all—I implore you all—to vote for number 45, Donald Trump.”

Before surrendering to the authorities, Bevelyn shared a heart-wrenching moment with her daughter, Eleanor. “Mommy’s going to miss you. I love you so much. I love you, pretty girl,” she said.

WATCH:

Biden/Harris administration has made my husband a single father today. I am on my way to turn myself into federal prison where I am scheduled to serve three years in federal prison for unlawful assembly. Share this and make mothers and fathers of this nation aware of what’s going… pic.twitter.com/4uEfKi9mCN — Bevelyn Williams (@MrsBevelynW) October 16, 2024

The couple had already cast their votes for Donald Trump before Bevelyn surrendered. They are hoping their story can inspire others to take action against an increasingly tyrannical government.

Waiting in line to vote with my wife @MrsBevelynW and daughter. #TRUMP2024 pic.twitter.com/NSiMc7Rwdp — Rickey Victory (@MrRickeyVictory) October 16, 2024

Rickey and Bevelyn’s case has gained significant attention among conservatives and pro-life advocates, who view the sentencing as part of a broader attack on Christian values and the right to protest.

The family is accepting donations to support Bevelyn’s legal fight and her husband for taking care of their baby as a single father on the outside.

You can donate here.

“My family and I remain hopeful and are trusting God through this challenging time,” she wrote.

“The Bible is clear that persecution will happen, but ministry continues, even in prison. Our job as Christians is to be a light, especially in dark places. My legal team is still working on several things, but for now, this is where I need to be.”

“Please don’t forget to vote and do all you can to elect leaders who stand for justice. Keep praying for me. I love you all and appreciate your continued support,” she concluded.