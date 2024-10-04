NEW: Head of BLM Atlanta Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Donations to Fund a Lavish Lifestyle

The former head of Black Lives Matter Atlanta was sentenced to prison for stealing donations to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Tyree Conyers-Page was sentenced to 42 months in prison after he was found guilty on one count of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering earlier this year.

According to prosecutors, Page created a social media page named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and set up a GoFundMe to raise money.

Page maintained the BLMGA bank account and from April 2018 to May 2020 it only showed small transactions that never exceeded $5,000, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

However, after George Floyd died, donations came pouring in to Page’s bank account “with June 2020 witnessing approximately $36,493.80, July 2020 around $370,933.69, and August 2020 an additional $59,914.69 in contributions,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Investigators said Page used the money to buy property in Ohio, furniture and luxury items. Page also used the money to fund a flamboyant lifestyle which he showcased on his social media accounts.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported:

Page isn’t the only BLM member who lived a lavish lifestyle after the George Floyd riots in 2020.

Marxist BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors went on a real estate buying spree after the George Floyd riots.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist” bought not just one, but four high-end homes.

In 2021, Patrisse Cullors resigned as executive director after what she called a smear campaign from ‘right wing groups’ over her real estate buying spree.