Have You Been Censored, Blacklisted, or Banned on Social Media for Sharing a Gateway Pundit Article?… We Want to Hear from You – Please Let Us Know Below

As many of your know The Gateway Pundit has been one of the most censored, targeted, smeared, and blacklisted websites on the internet today.

We shared a bit of our story last weekend.

Many of our readers also know that we are involved in ongoing lawsuits against government censorship and government sponsored censorship of conservatives and independent media outlets.

Today I am asking you if you could help us out in our investigations.

If you have evidence that you have been censored on Facebook, X, Google, or other social media platforms for sharing our content, will you please send a note to [email protected]?

Please include a date, a time, the article in question, and any screengrabs if you have them.

You can also post your story in the comments section below.

Thank you!

This is very important for ongoing lawsuits on government censorship in America and the future of freedom of speech in this country.

Our readers mean so much to us.

Thank you!

Jim Hoft