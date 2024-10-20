Have You Been Censored, Blacklisted, or Banned on Social Media for Sharing a Gateway Pundit Article?… We Want to Hear from You – Please Let Us Know Below

by
Jim Hoft, Publisher and Founder of The Gateway Pundit

As many of your know The Gateway Pundit has been one of the most censored, targeted, smeared, and blacklisted websites on the internet today.

We shared a bit of our story last weekend.

Many of our readers also know that we are involved in ongoing lawsuits against government censorship and government sponsored censorship of conservatives and independent media outlets.

Today I am asking you if you could help us out in our investigations.

If you have evidence that you have been censored on Facebook, X, Google, or other social media platforms for sharing our content, will you please send a note to [email protected]?

Please include a date, a time, the article in question, and any screengrabs if you have them.

You can also post your story in the comments section below.

Thank you!

This is very important for ongoing lawsuits on government censorship in America and the future of freedom of speech in this country.

Our readers mean so much to us.

Thank you!
Jim Hoft

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

