GOOD NEWS: Andrea Mitchell Announces She is Retiring From Her Daily MSNBC Show (VIDEO)

Andrea Mitchell announced today that she is retiring from her daily show on MSNBC, ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Mitchell is going to stay on at the network to report on certain stories or if they need to trot her out for a panel discussion or whatnot.

Conservatives will not be sad to see her go. Mitchell is one of the many people working in media today who is a Democrat activist play acting at being a journalist.

The Hill reports:

Andrea Mitchell to end MSNBC show, stay with network Veteran NBC reporter and anchor Andrea Mitchell will vacate her post hosting a news show during the noon hour on MSNBC starting next year, she announced Tuesday, saying she will be staying with the network in a different role. “After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” Mitchell said on air. “So, after the inaugural next January — I’ve asked for the opportunity to continue covering those stories, but from a different vantage point — still with NBC News and at MSNBC and still as chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent” she added. “Just not on the schedule of a daily show.” The network confirmed Mitchell will remain NBC News’s chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent. She will continue her reporting across both NBC News and MSNBC, including major breaking news events and on big political nights, including the upcoming election.

Here’s the video of Mitchell’s announcement:

Andrea Mitchell announces that she is stepping away from her daily show on MSNBC after 16 years. Good riddance. I can’t stand her. pic.twitter.com/aJlrBbGeAB — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 29, 2024

Of course, knowing MSNBC, they’ll probably get someone even worse to replace her.