“Going to the Grocery Store, You See False Information” – Tim Walz’s Message to Voters Who Blame Kamala Harris for Sky-High Food Prices (VIDEO)

Tim Walz sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Michael Strahan which aired on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Of course, the interview was a total dumpster fire.

Michael Strahan asked Tim Walz about sky-high grocery prices.

Grocery prices are up more than 20% since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021.

Food prices rose… AGAIN in September and wages are down.

“The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.8% in September; the eggs index jumped 8.4%. The fruits and vegetables index increased 0.9% over the month, following a 0.2-percent decline in August,” Zero Hedge reported.

Tim Walz squirmed as Michael Strahan brought up the poor economy and high food prices.

“74% of voters said in the past year they’ve had to cut back on groceries because of the rising cost of course. And a lot of those voters, they’re concerned that they cast their vote for Kamala Harris, but she’s responsible for that. So how do you reach those voters who may blame her for the economy?” Michael Strahan asked Walz.

Walz said there is a lot of false information about food prices.

Don’t believe your lying eyes. It’s just misinformation according to Walz. Everything is fine.

“We see some of the data but data doesn’t impact people in their daily lives going to the grocery store, you see false information,” Walz said.

WATCH: