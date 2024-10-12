“Get the F*** Away From Me, I Will Kill You!” – All H*ll Breaks Loose When Woman Goes Berserk at Delta Airlines Check-in Counter (VIDEO)

A viral video has emerged showing the moment a Delta passenger went absolutely bonkers behind the check-in counter at a major international airport in Georgia, causing absolute chaos to unfold.

As the New York Post reported on Friday, a TikTok video posted earlier this week shows a woman causing a scene after jumping behind a Delta counter at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Georgia. According to the TikTok user’s caption, the lady was trying to get her boarding pass.

The video starts with her screaming at an approaching security officer to leave her alone.

“Get away from me!” she yells. “Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen.”

The unidentified female then leaps from races through the check-in line while evading the cops. One officer is even seen falling flat on his face on the floor during the madness.

The woman is heard shouting during the chase: “Get the f**k away from me, I will kill you!”

WATCH:

The crazy lady eventually dashes back behind the counter and grabs onto one of the ticket agents to hide from the officers.

But security is not fooled and finally apprehends her.

While the video was posted on Thursday, the exact time of the incident is still being determined. The woman’s identity has also not been released, and it is unknown whether she faced charges for her actions.

Nor is it known at this point what led to this bizarre scene.