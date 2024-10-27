FULL TRANSCRIPT: Tulsi Gabbard Rallies in New York — “A Vote for Donald Trump is a Vote for Someone Who Will Defend Freedom and Every One of Our God-Given Rights!”

Former Democrat congresswoman and Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel and now Republican, Tulsi Gabbard took center stage in New York, rallying an audience of Americans with a passionate speech aimed at highlighting the importance of freedom, unity, and the choices facing the country.

Echoing the words of America’s founding ideals, Gabbard captivated the crowd as she declared, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Join me as I say these words: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

As we gather here today on this historic occasion, we stand together as proud Americans, understanding that these very rights are under attack. We face this historic crossroads where our freedom and our future are in our hands.

There’s never been a clearer choice in any election in my life, and our ability to live in a truly peaceful, free, and prosperous country is on the line.

I love you, too. It is that love, that love that brings us together here today—that love for freedom, love for our country, and love for each other as fellow Americans, as children of God—that compels us to take action to save our country and defend our freedom.

Now, this choice before us is very personal to me. I’m a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve. I’ve served for over 21 years, deployed to different war zones three times, and I’ve seen the cost of war.

For my brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate price, I carry their memories and their sacrifice in my heart every day. So this choice we have as Americans is critical.

It’s important to us, to those who serve, and to those who have volunteered to put their lives on the line for the safety, security, and freedom of our country and our people. It’s critical to all of us.

Here is the choice that we have. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, and it’s a vote for war—more war, likely World War III and nuclear war.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them, and who has demonstrated the courage and strength to stand up and fight for peace.

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for open borders, where known violent criminals and Islamist terrorists stream across our borders, placing us at risk.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for secure borders and safe communities, with confidence that he will seek out those who seek to harm us and remove them.

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for economic hardship, high cost of living, poverty, and homelessness. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for economic prosperity and opportunity for every American.

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for censorship and a complete erosion of our fundamental constitutional rights and freedoms.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for someone who will defend freedom and every one of our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The choice is ours. History will look back on us at this moment and judge the choice we make. Did we choose war or peace? Did we choose poverty or prosperity? Did we choose censorship or freedom? Our freedom and our future are in our hands.

We have just a few days left to complete this no-fail mission to save our country. Nothing short of our future is on the line.

Now, just as we’ve gathered here today in this historic place at this historic time, we will gather together across this country—people of every race, ethnicity, religion, and creed—to stand together, defend our freedom, and ensure our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Now is the time for us to send Donald Trump back to the White House to be the 47th President of the United States, where we can stand together and make America great again. Thank you so much. Let’s get it done. Aloha.”