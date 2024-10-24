Fugitive Roman Polanski Avoids Trial in the US, Settles Lawsuit for Sexual Assault of a Minor Regarding Events That Took Place Over 50 Years Ago

Way before there was the ‘me-too’ movement, there was Roman Polanski.

Decades before the curtain was torn away revealing the sex crimes of the barons of entertainment, there was Polanski, the celebrated director from ‘Dance of the Vampires,’ ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ and ‘Chinatown,’ who gave the public at large a glimpse of the amoral behavior of the rich and famous.

In 1977, at the height of his career, Polanski fled the US after pleading guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old minor, Samantha Geimer.

44-year-old Polanski was arrested and charged with ‘rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, providing controlled substances to a minor and lewd and lascivious act upon a child under 14’.

After fleeing the US, the director became a fugitive, first living in London and then settling in France.

Now it arises that Roman Polanski settled a lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault of a minor – a different one – that took place more than 50 years ago.

With this settlement, the Oscar-winning director escapes a 10-day trial in the US.

New York Post reported:

“’The case settled in the summer to the parties’ mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed’, Polanski’s representative told Fox News Digital. Gloria Allred, who represented the anonymous accuser in the lawsuit, Jane Doe, provided a similar statement to Fox News Digital. ‘A settlement of claims was agreed to by the parties to their mutual satisfaction’, she said.”

‘Jane Doe’ (name withheld) met Polanski at a party in 1973 when she was 13 years old. He invited her to dinner, she claims, knowing that she was underage.

She met Polanski at his home in Benedict Canyon where he began pouring them shots of tequila.

At dinner, the girl was feeling dizzy from the tequila and became sick. He drove her back to his house.

“In the complaint, Doe did not recall ‘how she got from the car into Defendant’s home,’ but she passed out in Polanski’s bed. She woke up with the director next to her, documents said.

‘Defendant Polanski removed Plaintiff’s clothes, and he proceeded to rape her, causing her tremendous physical and emotional pain and suffering’.”

Never again could Polanski go to the US, but he directed movies for Hollywood studios, and won an Academy Award for best director in 2002 for “The Pianist.”

In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Polanski

