Four Venezuelan Gangbangers From ‘Tren de Aragua’ Arrested in Dallas After Violently Targeting a Woman in an Alleged Jewelry Heist

Texas Law Enforcement seems to be confirming its promise to crack down hard on the transnational gang ‘Tren de Aragua’ that is plaguing multiple US states in the wake of the Biden-Harris border disaster.

Yesterday, four alleged members of the vicious Venezuelan gang have been arrested after a tense 8-hour standoff with cops in Dallas.

They are suspects of a violent $75,000 jewelry heist.

New York Post reported:

“Dallas police said the migrant thugs followed the victim into her garage, pistol-whipped her and forced her into the Elsby Avenue home, where they made off with the valuables inside the woman’s Gucci bag on Sep t. 21.

Authorities later rounded up three of the gangbangers — Yean Brayhan Torralba, 20, Alberto Martinez Silva, 34, and Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, 28 — but the leader of the crew barricaded himself inside a home as Dallas cops and the Irving Police Department SWAT team deployed outside, the outlet said.”

Wilmer Colmenares Gonzalez was surrounded for 8 hours before being taken into custody.

According to WFAA, Irving PD SWAT assisted Dallas PD with an arrest warrant for an aggravated robbery suspect in the 400 block of Block Drive.

To find the perpetrators, Texas police used surveillance video from the victim’s garage and fingerprints from the scene.

The Venezuelan illegal migrants tied up the victim and threatened to cut off her fingers if she didn’t lead them to the jewels.

“Hernandez-Hernandez told cops he didn’t know his cohorts, and said he was told the crew was collecting money from a prostitute who owed the gang, according to police records reviewed by the station.”

The violent Tren de Aragua gang has spread out across the US after crossing the border with Mexico among the millions of illegals who have flooded the country in the Joe Biden administration from hell.

“They are luring desperate women into the nation, holding them hostage and forcing them to sell their bodies until they pay off exorbitant smuggling fees to the gang.”

Dallas PD remains silent about the investigation, and it’s still unclear why the woman was targeted.

The first to be arrested, Hernandez-Hernandez admitted to committing the robbery and gave police the nicknames of the other suspects in the case. He also said he was paid $150 for his role in the robbery.

Fox4 News reported:

“Hernandez-Hernandez told police he had received a Facebook message asking to meet up with a man he knew as ‘Cuma’ from an Irving apartment.

[…] ‘[Hernandez-Hernandez] believed they were going to get money owed by a prostitute because he was aware ‘Cuma’ and the other suspects were involved in sex trafficking’, reads an affidavit.”

The Venezuelans communicated with the female victim through Google Translate as they robbed her home.

Read more: