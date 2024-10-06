Former Biden Spox Jen Psaki Now Basically Begging George W. Bush and Mitt Romney to Endorse Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Former Joe Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who now has a show on MSNBC for some reason, is basically begging George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and other Republicans who have been demonized by Democrats for years to endorse Kamala Harris.

In other words, they want the men who they used to call Hitler to speak out against the man they’re currently calling Hitler.

She talks about what a big ‘sacrifice’ Liz Cheney made by endorsing Harris. Again, Liz Cheney was considered evil by the Democrats until she embraced her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JEN PSAKI: Of course, it is great, it is good to have Republicans like Liz Cheney, and Cassidy Hutchinson, and the more than 100 Republican officials who have endorsed Harris, all speaking out about the fact that one candidate will defend the constitution, and one won’t. But, here’s the thing. There are a whole lot of other Republicans, prominent ones, who have voiced their opposition to Trump, who have expressed concern about very specific things, like his ability to serve as commander-in-chief, about his temperament, even about his morality, who have still thought stopped short of endorsing his opponent, Kamala Harris. Look, I will call them out because we need to. People like Mitt Romney, who said he fears Trump will target him and his family if re- elected. People like former president George W. Bush, who Trump has castigated and attacked at every turn. People like John Kelly, who said that Trump, “has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our constitution,” and he would know, he worked for him! And people like Mike Pence, who would definitely know, whose life was literally threatened by Trump and his mob on January 6th, and whose safety was a matter of such indifference to Trump, warranting only a “So what?”

Imagine telling Democrats in 2004 that they would want George W. Bush’s endorsement in 2024. Amazing.