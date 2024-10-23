The Flu Vaccine Is Less Effective This Year – Here’s One Thing That Still Works

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “I am a full time hospital nurse in NY. Facing covid in spring 2020 with little PPE was extremely frightening, so I did my own research and thank God I found Dr. Zelenko. I have used his protocol, and now take Z-Stack. I have shared the Zelenko protocol and Z-Stack with family, friends, and coworkers who will listen. Thank you Dr. Z, for easing my anxiety and keeping so many of us healthy.”