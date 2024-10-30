Florida Teen Wielding Machete Arrested for Intimidating Voters Outside Polling Station

A Florida teen was arrested after allegedly wielding a machete outside a polling station in Florida in an attempt to intimidate voters.

Caleb James Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older.

Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael J. Key, in a press conference, shared that Williams “brandished a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head” at two older women.

Accompanied with Williams were seven other teens under the age of 18, who were outside the Beaches Branch Library protesting and allegedly antagonizing Democrat voters.

Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry claimed Williams and the other teens were Trump supporters and were targeting individuals holding signs in support of Kamala Harris.

Per ABC News:

Jerry Holland, the Duval County supervisor of elections, shared, “This is a safe location to vote. It was a safe location to vote today before this incident, and it will continue to remain a safe location to vote.”

The other teens who accompanied Williams were not charged because their actions did not cross “the criminal threshold.”