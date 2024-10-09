Flight From Seattle to Istanbul Makes Emergency Landing in New York After Pilot Dies Mid-Flight

A flight from Seattle to Istanbul, Turkey made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday morning after one of its pilots died mid-flight.

A Turkish Airlines pilot “lost consciousness” mid-flight forcing the co-pilot to reroute to JFK in New York.

Turkish Airlines confirmed Capt. İlçehin Pehlivan, 59, died before the plane landed after medical intervention failed to resuscitate him.

The pilot was in perfect health and had his last health examination in August.

“Having worked at Turkish Airlines since 2007, İlçehin PEHLİVAN was 59 years old. A periodic health examination was carried out on 08.03.2024 at the Aviation Medical Center authorized by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, and no health problem was detected that would prevent him from working,” Turkish Airline’s senior vice president of media relations said on X.

TK204 sefer sayılı Seatle- İstanbul seferini icra eden TC-LGR kuyruk tescilli Airbus 350 tipi uçağımızın Kaptan Pilot’u İlçehin PEHLİVAN, sefer esnasında baygınlık geçirmiştir. Kaptanımıza uçakta yapılan ilk doktor müdahalesi sonuçsuz kalınca 1 kaptan ve 1 yardımcı pilottan… — Yahya ÜSTÜN (@yhyustun) October 9, 2024

ABC News reported: