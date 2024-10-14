FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Celebrates Columbus Day with Hateful Attack on Western Civilization: “European Explorers Ushered in a Wave of Devastation, Violence, Stealing Land and Widespread Disease” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris trashes European explorers in a disgusting rant in 2021.

Face it, she hates you and she hates your country!

How can anyone in their right mind think that this communist has your best interests in mind in her plan for America?

In 2021, Kamala Harris, spoke to the National Congress of American Indians. During her speech Kamala Harris criticized the celebration of Columbus Day. The American immigrant emphasized the devastating impact of European explorers on Indigenous peoples.

Kamala Harris: “European explorers ushered in a wave of devastation, violence, stealing land, and widespread disease.”

This is a clear example of how the communist left trashes America and modern civilization. What a disgusting woman.

Kamala and the communists ALWAYS default in trashing America and white people in order to push their ultimate vision for the country and world. Don’t ever forget this.

Via Catturd2.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

