Melania Trump Dazzles Madison Square Garden in New York City – Crowd Goes Wild as First Lady Takes the Stage (VIDEO)

First Lady Melania Trump dazzled Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday evening.

President Trump held a massive rally at Madison Square Garden and the left went crazy

Hillary Clinton, Tim Walz and the stenographers in the media compared the Trump supporters at MSG to Nazis. They’re just angry that Kamala Harris could never draw a crowd like this on her own.

Elon Musk had the honor of introducing the stunning First Lady.

The crowd went wild as Melania Trump walked to the stage in a beautiful zebra print coat and black stilettos.

Elon Musk just introduced our first lady Melania Trump. Is this real life? WHO EVER SAW THIS COMING? pic.twitter.com/kuKmqkTtoj — George (@BehizyTweets) October 27, 2024

Melania waved to the crowd as she walked to the stage.

“Good evening New York City!” Melania Trump said. “Hello Madison Square Garden!”

“This town has produced America’s most fearless leaders whose mark changed the course of the world. New York City and America needs their magic back,” Melania said.

WATCH: FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP's full remarks at Madison Square Garden: "This town has produced America's most fearless leaders whose mark changed the course of the world. New York City and America needs their magic back." pic.twitter.com/frBe5GSMtz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Melania proudly introduced her husband and the crowd went wild.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the next Commander-in-Chief!” Melania said.

