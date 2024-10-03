Firefighters Union JD Vance Spoke to in August Refuses to Endorse Kamala Harris After Endorsing Joe Biden in 2020

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) announced Thursday the union is declining to endorse Kamala Harris for president after endorsing Joe Biden in 2020. The IAFF generally endorses the Democrat nominee, but also declined to endorse in 2016 when the candidates were Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance spoke to the union membership in August at the IAFF convention, as did the Democrat vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The IAFF is the second union to not endorse in the 2024 presidential race after courting by the Trump campaign. The Teamsters declined to make an endorsement after union president Sean O’Brien spoke at the RNC National Convention in Milwaukee last July. O’Brien was not invited to speak at the DNC convention the next month.

IAFF statement:

The Harris campaign posted video of Vance being booed. Vance as he does, received the cheers and boos with grace:

Vance was introduced at the IAFF convention by Rep. Carlos Jimenez (R-FL), the only career firefighter in Congress, reported Fox News (excerpt:

Congress’ only career firefighter will introduce Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) conference in Boston Thursday in an effort to urge members to support the Trump-Vance ticket, after they were the first labor union to endorse President Biden in 2020. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., became a City of Miami firefighter in 1975 and rose to the rank of chief by the end of his career. He said Thursday that, like his fellow first responders, former President Trump has shown he is always ready to “answer the call.” …”I felt it was important enough to get up at 3 a.m. to go to Boston and introduce Sen. Vance and talk to them about why I think President Trump and JD Vance are right for not just firefighters but for America.” …”My pitch is going to be, you know, where firefighters are always willing to answer the call or they answer the bell – Right now America is, is asking for help, and we should respond,” Gimenez said. “And America is asking for help because of the disaster that’s been the Biden-Harris administration and… some of the things that have happened over the last three and a half years… that Kamala Harris in particular wants us to forget that they were in charge of.” “Somehow they’re now going to fix it or she’s going to fix it… It’s like having the arsonist tell you how to put out the fire.”

Video of Vance’s address:

The Recount’s Steve Morris posted a history of the IAFF’s presidential endorsements going back to the 1980s:

IAFF endorsement history: 1984: Mondale

1988: Dukakis

1992: Clinton

1996: Clinton

2000: Gore

2004: Kerry

2008: Obama

2012: Obama

2016: No one

2020: Biden

Trump campaign advisor Tim Murtaugh posted a reaction, “The IAFF was the very first union to endorse Biden in 2019. Now they’re declining to endorse Kamala Harris. On top of the Teamsters not endorsing (and Teamsters rank and file overwhelmingly backing Trump), this is another for Harris. Big, big trouble and they know it.”

UPDATE: Formal statement by the Trump campaign: