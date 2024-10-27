Federal and State Police Launch Investigation into Arson at Historic Massachusetts Catholic Church — $10,000 Reward Offered for Information

Massachusetts has been rocked by a recent attack on one of its beloved Catholic institutions, as an apparent act of arson struck St. Mary Church in Franklin, an icon of faith in the Archdiocese of Boston.

The Franklin Fire Department, responding swiftly to the scene on Wednesday night, reported that a fire broke out in the rear sacristy of the church.

Fortunately, first responders were able to contain the fire before it spread further, but smoke damage permeated the entire church.

According to the press release posted on Facebook:

“At 5:46pm the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center received a Fire Alarm from a central station monitoring company for 1 Church Square followed by a caller reporting a fire at the back of St. Mary’s Church. Franklin Fire units were dispatched and a working fire assignment was quickly struck bringing in mutual aid from Norfolk, Wrentham, Medway, Bellingham, and Plainville. A fire in the rear sacristy was quickly extinguished by the initial arriving crews. There was a significant amount of smoke throughout the entire Church. Personnel remained on scene for a period of time to ventilate the building. This fire is under investigation by the Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Police Department, The State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the ATF.”

According to the findings of the initial investigation, stating that evidence at the scene, witness interviews, and other collected data point to arson.

“Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence gathered throughout last night and this morning, they collectively determined that the fire was intentionally set,” according to the press release.

“Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary’s a part of their lives,” said Chief McLaughlin. “We’re deeply relieved that no one was injured and that firefighters were able to contain the fire damage.”

The Fire Marshal’s office announced a $5,000 reward for information, which was later matched by the ATF on Thursday afternoon, raising the total reward to $10,000, according to CBS News.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire to share it with investigators,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish.”

WATCH: