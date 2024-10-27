RFK Jr.’s Vice Presidential Candidate Nicole Shanahan Releases Another Jaw-Dropping Ad on Election Fraud: “THE BIG CHEAT”

RFK Jr.’s Vice Presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan (I) has released her latest ad, “The Big Cheat,” a hard-hitting exposé on election fraud and decade-long deception that rigged the very foundations of democracy.

The ad opens with a reminder of the Democrat Party’s high popularity during Obama’s presidency. With Hillary Clinton primed to continue the legacy, the Democrat elite appeared ready to cement their hold on power.

However, the ad accuses the DNC of orchestrating a coup to sideline Senator Bernie Sanders— whose momentum, Shanahan’s campaign claims, threatened Clinton’s ascent.

The ad exposes how the Clinton campaign pulled the DNC’s strings, buying out its massive debt in an unprecedented power play that ultimately gave her near-total control over the party’s operations and finances.

By the end, the Sanders campaign reportedly received only a sliver of the funding intended for all Democrat nominees, turning the “Victory Fund” into a Clinton-only campaign bank.

But the allegations don’t stop with 2016. The ad claims the “big cheat” has only intensified, implicating social media giants, federal agencies, and political insiders who allegedly worked to censor voices and manipulate narratives in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The ad even calls out the suppression of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign and the controversial judgment that keeps him off ballots in certain states. The ad paints the DNC’s actions as systematic disenfranchisement under the guise of “saving democracy.”

The ad goes on to highlight that free speech is under unprecedented threat. It shows the Biden regime’s use of government authority to stifle dissent, going so far as to label certain domestic critics as “potential domestic terrorists.”

WATCH: