Even CNN Was Stunned by Kamala Harris Telling ‘The View’ She Wouldn’t Have Done Anything Differently Than Biden (VIDEO)

While appearing on The View on Tuesday, Kamala Harris was asked what, if anything, she would have done differently than Joe Biden.

Amazingly, she answered, “There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had an impact.”

It’s incredible that she flubbed the answer to such an easy softball question. Even the folks at CNN were shocked by her response.

After host Dana Bash teed up the segment, Molly Ball of the Wall Street Journal reacted with surprise.

Breitbart News reports:

Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent Molly Ball said on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that it is surprising that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said on ABC’s “The View” that she would do nothing differently than President Joe Biden. Ball said, “I’m surprised, frankly that she doesn’t have more to say about this given that she and her campaign know that this is one of the main questions that voters have about her. One of the main things she’s been trying to establish as part of her candidacy is the idea that she would represent a break from the past four years and to not be able to come up with something to say in that moment. She continues to not be particularly nimble on her feet and a lot of these interviews.” She added, “This is a very obvious question that gave her an opportunity frankly, to differentiate herself in a way that would have made news that would have answered the curiosity of a lot of voters who want to know how she would lead differently.

Here’s the clip:

CNN panel is floored that Kamala Harris said "not a thing comes to mind" when asked on ABC's 'The View' what she'd do differently than the decisions Biden has made and policies he's held. Dana Bash THEN pivots back to her home health care policy proposal, conceding she "should… pic.twitter.com/6dSAQG1zzZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2024

Batya Ungar-Sargon, appearing on FOX Business, also had an interesting response Kamala’s answer to this question. Watch:

When Kamala Harris says she'd have done nothing different than Biden, it's extremely important to realize what that means: She just admitted that opening the border and welcoming in 15 million illegal migrants to undercut working class wages was not an accident—it was by design. pic.twitter.com/PJShUfB7Bl — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 8, 2024

The 2024 has shaped up to be a change election. People are not happy with the direction of the country. It’s just astounding that Harris could not or would not say what she would have done differently.