ELECTION STEAL 2.0? Detroit City Officials Break Election Law, Disenfranchise Republican Poll Workers, Stack Deck with Democrats

With election day less than a month away, election officials in the city of Detroit are stacking the deck against Republicans, engaging in a multitude of dubious tactics designed to create a one-sided atmosphere in the absentee ballot counting board – the place where the battleground state of Michigan’s electoral votes will ultimately be decided.

The absentee ballot counting board was ground zero for the election steal in 2020, with the infamous 3AM Biden ballot dump by the city clerk’s office initiating a string of events that changed the history of the country.

Those suspect ballots were processed as Republican poll challengers were thrown off the floor for asking questions with the scene of the crime being boarded off so the vote heist could be conducted under cover of darkness.

Now, with many Republicans aware of the city of Detroit’s fraud blueprint from 2020, they have taken the initiative to sign up as poll workers to have a better chance of bringing transparency and accountability to the process.

This has prompted the city of Detroit to break election law and commit many deceptive acts in the months headed up to the 2024 election.

“The thugocracy is at it again in Detroit,“ said Shane Trejo, a Michigan-based journalist and political activist who blew the whistle on the Biden Ballot Dump that erased Trump’s victory in Michigan in 2020.

“Crooked Detroit election officials are engaging in similar tactics as 2020 because they want to engineer the same outcome.”

Of the many hundreds of Republicans recruited to work as election inspectors in Detroit, many have still not received call backs from the City of Detroit with less than a month to election day.

These election inspector recruits are being disenfranchised, and individuals who do receive callbacks or email responses are being issued ridiculous demands in the hope that they will disappear.

Different election inspector recruits have been told by Detroit election officials that they had to work all 16 days to be hired to work the polls on election day.

“The Detroit election officials told me that I have to work 16 straight days of early voting and then wait weeks to get paid after the election is over,” said election inspector applicant Keana Hayden.

“Even though Detroit pays well, having to wait weeks to get a paycheck is a huge financial setback.”

The city of Detroit is believed to be holding entirely different trainings for Republican and Democrat recruits with no public knowledge of what is being taught in each class.

Election inspector applicants who have requested to work the absentee ballot counting boards are instead being routed to individual precincts in Detroit, some of which are infrequently populated and not where any of the potential fraud will be taking place.

Republican leaders believe this is a cynical ploy to keep conservatives out of the absentee counting board.

“It is not until all 502 precincts have a Republican working at them on election day before the will Detroit Department of Elections will attempt to reach parity between Democrats and Republicans in the absentee count board on election day where thousands of Detroit’s absentee ballots are counted,” said Michigan Republican Party Grassroots Vice Chair Marian Sheridan, who has been intimately involved in the election inspector recruitment process.

Applicants who have followed up with the city of Detroit have been told Huntington Place is all booked up, and they will not be allowed to work at the absentee vote counting location.

“We have received your interest in working the Central Counting Board at Huntington Place, however, we currently do not have any availability for any additional Inspectors. We do have room at our polling sites, and if you do wish to be contacted to set up training, please respond to this email,” wrote Chelsea Barker, Principal Clerk with the Detroit Department of Elections, in an email to multiple Republican election inspector applicants.

Additionally, Republican leaders in Michigan have repeatedly requested to see the list of Republican election inspectors who have applied to the city of Detroit, which is their right under Michigan Election Law 168.677, which states “the clerk shall maintain a file of applications filed under this section and make the applications available for public inspection at the clerk’s office during normal business hours.”

The city of Detroit is breaking election law through their repeated unwillingness to comply with these requests.

In response, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has filed a lawsuit over the obvious discrepancy in signing up Republican election inspectors.

The RNC stated in the lawsuit that Detroit’s Election Commission appointed 2,337 Democratic inspectors while only assigning 310 Republicans during the August primary election fill to those positions.

Sheridan noted that at least 100 of the supposed 310 Republicans currently hired as poll workers by the city of Detroit during the August primary election have since been confirmed to be Democrats posing as Republicans.

“Detroit’s failure to hire Republican poll workers is the kind of bad-faith Democrat interference that drives down faith in elections. The RNC is bringing suit to remedy this completely unacceptable breach of public trust and our unprecedented election integrity campaign will continue to fight in Michigan and nationwide to protect the rights of every voter to have fair, accurate, secure and transparent elections,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump in a statement.

While the RNC has drawn attention to the problem, their lawsuit is unlikely to make any substantial change before election day.

The RNC’s lawyers have filed the lawsuit without any request for injunctive relief, so even if the Courts rule in the RNC’s favor before the election – which is an unlikely proposition – there is nothing in the lawsuit that would force corrupt Democrats in Detroit to abide by any ruling.

“We must acknowledge our country’s election professionals and Secretaries of State from both parties work hard to ensure free and fair elections – and they deserve our respect and support,” Bishop said upon the announcement of his participation in the DDP, adding that Trump’s contentions during the most recent presidential debate that he won the 2020 presidential election were “very disappointing,” ”painful to watch,” and a “crushing blow” to his re-election chances.

With Republican institutions in Michigan so feckless, grassroots Republican leaders are encouraging people to sign up as poll workers in Detroit, specifically requesting for the Huntington Place absentee voting location.

They are creating their own election inspector training to make sure Republicans are prepared for what they will experience during the process.

“We are creating an election inspector supplemental training to cover the areas not being disclosed in the Republican training being conducted by the City of Detroit. We have reports they are doing separate trainings for Republicans and Democrats. We will make sure conservatives fully understand their duties and obligations before serving as election inspectors,” Sheridan said.

“The Detroit thugocrats are breaking election law, knowing that the Democrat Secretary of State and Attorney General will never hold them accountable. Now the question is: What do we do about it?” Trejo asked.

“We cannot back down in the face of adversity. We must flood Detroit with poll worker applications and refuse to let their sinister behavior go on unnoticed and unchecked. The fate of our nation rests on our shoulders, and it is time to act,” Trejo said.

Any individual in Michigan interested in getting involved as an election inspector in Detroit can find a guidance on doing so here.