Editor of Wall Street Journal Defends Column by JD Vance About Slow Response to Helene After Morning Joe Calls it ‘Disinformation’ (VIDEO)

JD Vance wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal criticizing the Biden/Harris administration’s slow response to Hurricane Helene, which is perfectly justified.

The folks at Morning Joe on MSNBC were very triggered by this. They can’t handle any criticism of the administration, even if it’s warranted.

Later in the day, the editor of the Wall Street Journal appeared on FOX News and basically laughed off the criticism, noting that MSNBC is a one-stop shop for disinformation.

MSNBC ‘lecturing about misinformation’ is ‘quite a bit of chutzpah’ on their part: WSJ editor-at-large Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerry Baker mocked the idea that MSNBC hosts could lecture others about “disinformation” after covering for President Biden. Baker spoke on Fox News’ “America Reports” about “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough attacking his publication for running an op-ed by Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, that criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to Hurricane Helene. Scarborough accused the paper of “publishing disinformation.” “The Wall Street Journal is publishing disinformation that might as well be in the Epoch Times. The fact that it’s from a vice presidential candidate matters not. This is the same man who lied about cats and dogs being eaten when the governor of his own state said stop. When you said there are no standards, this is a perfect example of it,” Scarborough said Wednesday. Baker responded, “To be lectured by MSNBC on disinformation is quite a bit of chutzpah on their part. Remember, this is the same Joe Scarborough that told us, I think, days or weeks before that infamous presidential debate that saw Joe Biden pull out of the race, that Biden was in incredible shape.”

The folks at Morning Joe have been awfully angry lately. You have to wonder if they’ve seen some really bad polling for Kamala Harris. They’re not acting like people who are confident about winning.