Dr. McCullough: “If We Have Learned Anything, We Cannot Rely on Governments to Rescue Us”

The back-to-back hurricanes that have hit the southeastern United States are a dramatic reminder of the incompetence of the federal government and the need for individuals to be prepared.

And it’s not just the sheer incompetence of the response, as Dr. McCullough recently pointed out:

It is becoming more clear that federal pandemic and disaster responses all over the world have taken on authoritarian positions indicating the government is in control and the populace must be held at back, desperate and helpless waiting for big brother to save the citizenry.

Before a disaster hits, it is important to be prepared – but being prepared is much more than just water, batteries and flashlights. Indeed, stockpiling prescription drugs can be a matter of life or death in a disaster. As Dr. McCullough says,

More and more Americans and people are taking matters into their own hands with food, water, and emergency medical kits from The Wellness Company in place BEFORE the next disaster.

It’s not just respected medical professionals like Dr. McCullough urging that individuals stockpile prescription medications. No state has done a better job at responding to disasters than Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and before Hurricane Milton hit, Florida was urging citizens to stockpile prescription medications:

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that we know can’t simply rely on an increasingly ineffective and authoritarian government to keep us safe in moments of crisis. As Dr. McCullough so eloquently put it:

“If we have learned anything, we cannot rely on governments to rescue us.”

Be Prepared!

Strep throat, pneumonia, sinus infections, tick bites, urinary tract infections, diarrhea, and the list goes on and on. All of these are medical emergencies faced by tens of millions of Americans every single year.

How do you prepare for these medical emergencies, especially before a natural disaster?

In 2023, The Wellness Company, under leadership from courageous esteemed doctors like Peter McCullough, released their Medical Emergency Kit – a first-of-its-kind kit containing 8 critical medications including amoxicillin, generic Z-pak, and IVERMECTIN – discretely prescribed by a doctor at The Wellness Company and shipped to your door.

Over 50,000 medical emergencies avoided – and counting.

Don’t submit to fear. Buy a Medical Emergency Kit today and stop worrying about the future because you will be prepared for whatever health crisis. As of May 2024, over 50,000 Americans have purchased Medical Emergency Kits from The Wellness Company, many who already avoided a life-threatening incident.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

These Medical Emergency Kits are a godsend, treating over 30 different conditions – from the benign tick bite all the way to bioterror and the plague.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C.

Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M.

Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S.

Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared – after a disaster is too late.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.