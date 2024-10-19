Dozens of Pennsylvania County Sheriffs ‘Wholeheartedly’ Endorse Donald Trump for President

Donald Trump just picked up another important endorsement in a super important state.

Dozens of Pennsylvania County Sheriffs have endorsed him for president. Their endorsement letter was signed by 49 out of 67, so it’s a clear majority.

They are concerned about the same things as many other Americans, namely law and order, public safety, the protection of America’s borders and national security.

FOX News has details:

Majority of Pennsylvania county sheriffs ‘wholeheartedly endorse’ Trump for president The majority of county sheriffs in battleground state Pennsylvania endorsed former President Trump on Thursday, saying they are “confident in his leadership and ability to safeguard our country.” Fox News Digital obtained a letter signed by 49 of the 67 county sheriffs in the state, who said Trump is the best candidate to support law enforcement and secure the border. “As elected law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we consistently hear two messages from our constituents and neighbors: that they want safe communities for their families and children, and that they oppose radical defund-the-police agendas by career politicians,” they wrote. “That is why we are proudly standing with President Donald J. Trump and wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy for President of the United States.”

The Washington Free Beacon has more:

Taking a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris’s record as President Joe Biden’s “border czar,” the sheriffs praised Trump as “the only candidate who has supported and continues to support law and order.” “This is most evident with our Southern Border,” the sheriffs said. “Without his strong leadership, our border has been swung open—open to thousands of border crossers each day and unimaginable quantities of lethal drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine that are pouring right into Pennsylvania communities, bringing crime and devastation to countless families.” Pennsylvania voters, according to the county sheriffs, “want safe communities for their families and children” and “oppose radical defund-the-police agendas by career politicians.”

This was mentioned when Trump recently returned to Butler, PA for a rally.

"We have 49 sheriffs that have endorsed Donald J. Trump to be our next president of the United States of America." JUST IN: First responders and law enforcement from across Pennsylvania announce they are endorsing Donald J. Trump for Presidentpic.twitter.com/T6n3v3IOxh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 5, 2024

Not all endorsements matter, but when law enforcement officers are on your side, it’s a great thing.

(Image:Source)