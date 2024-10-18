Donald Trump Slays With Hilarious Jokes at the Al Smith Dinner in New York City (VIDEO)

by

Donald Trump spoke at the Al Smith Dinner in New York City tonight and showed off his humorous side, telling joke after joke and getting plenty of laughs in the process.

Watching some of the clips below, it is starting to make sense that Kamala Harris decided not to show up in person.

Trump took aim at various elected officials and people in media.

First, some background on the event from FOX News:

Trump speaks at annual Al Smith dinner, Harris sends pre-recorded vid

The 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner kicked off on Thursday evening, which will spotlight former President Trump during the bipartisan political event that typically adds a bit of levity to the campaign trail each presidential election cycle.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were welcomed to the event just after 8 p.m., with Trump shaking hands with other high-profile guests, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is serving as the emcee of this year’s dinner, and

The Al Smith dinner was launched in 1946, and has raised millions of dollars for charities supporting women and children. It has since grown to become a political and cultural hallmark of election seasons. The dinner is named after the first Catholic presidential candidate, Al Smith, who served as the 42nd governor of New York. He ran for president as a Democrat in 1928.

Now some clips. These are great:

We will add the full video the moment it becomes available.

