DIVIDER IN CHIEF: Obama Says He Doesn’t Know How We Became so Divided, Toxic, and Bitter (VIDEO)

While campaigning for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama told the crowd that he doesn’t understand how the people of America became so divided, toxic and bitter. Has he met Barack Obama?

Oh, where to begin?

Could it have been when Obama accused his fellow Americans of being bitter clingers back in 2008? Or perhaps the time he huffed to Republicans that ‘he won’ and they should just do what he wants?

How about the time in 2008 when Obama told his supporters that he wanted them to argue with their neighbors and get in people’s faces? Or the time he told his supporters to vote for revenge? Does he remember any of these moments?

It’s just amazing that he had the nerve to say this.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Look, I do not watch cable news. I really don’t. There are times where I just, I don’t understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter. And I get why sometimes people just don’t want to pay attention to it. And we all have friends like that. We have family members who are just like, ah, you know, it’s all a circus out there. I get that. But elections really do matter. Who you vote for matters. Not because it’s going to change every problem we got. No president, no vice president, no senator, no governor is going to solve every problem. We’re not going to eliminate poverty overnight.

Here’s the video:

Barack Obama: "I don't understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter." pic.twitter.com/OWj3uicQ1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

Does any of this ring a bell, Mr. President?

How about this? Anything coming back to you, Barry?

Obama has been one of the most purposely divisive figures in American politics in decades. Does he really not know the answer to his question?