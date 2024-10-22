DISGUSTING! Transgender Exposes Butt Cheeks During University Lecture: “Teaching with the A**” (VIDEO)

In a shocking incident at the Federal University of Maranhão in Brazil, a transgender exposed his butt cheeks during a lecture at the publicly funded institution. The pornographic display was caught on video and quickly went viral across social media, sparking widespread outrage.

During the panel discussion titled “Gender and Sexuality Dissidence”” hosted by a research group at the university, Tertuliana Lustosa stood up to sing explicit lyrics and even climbed onto a chair to expose her buttocks to the audience.

The pornographic performance was applauded by other professors who stood in support of the transgender individual, as well as by students in attendance. The song’s lyrics were bizarre and utterly disgraceful:

“In the master’s of whoredom, I’ll teach you well, giving a lesson on your p*nis. Here, there’s no grading, no make-up exams, no suffering, and learning comes with pleasure. On all fours, I raise my a**. Teaching with the a**”.

Watch the disturbing moment of the performance here (sensitive warning):

⏯️Universidade Federal do MA promove erotismo: “Educar com o c*” Historiadora e cantora, Tertuliana Lustosa protagonizou uma dança erótica durante palestra na Universidade Federal do Maranhão (UFMA) Leia na coluna @PauloCappelli_ : https://t.co/UKnwjijS6M pic.twitter.com/jl0mzWIxw1 — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) October 18, 2024

Several lawmakers condemned the transgender person’s actions, especially for using a taxpayer-funded university to promote such pornographic content, a clear product of the leftist, woke agenda in academia.

According to news agency Brasil Paralelo, Nikolas Ferreira, Chairman of the House Education Committee, has referred the matter to the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the performance. The congressman demanded an inquiry into potential crimes and called for an investigation into the professors involved in the research group responsible for the event. If necessary, they should be fired.

He also expressed concerns about minors potentially being present at the event and emphasized the need to address the incident in the Education Committee: “Enough with pornography funded by taxpayer money,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Congressman Paulo Bilynskyj submitted a formal request for Education Minister Camilo Santana to testify before the National Congress. The lawmaker insisted on determining whether public funds were used to finance the event and holding those responsible accountable.